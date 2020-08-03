RANT AND RAVE Rant to all the individuals who have decided that precautionary measures against the coronavirus are not required of them. Rave to those who do wear masks when out and about. Including runners for whom it must be an extra challenge! Thank you so much.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the person acknowledging those of us who play music (always at a neighborly level) to cover the noise of screaming children. Rant to the parents who allow them to yell and scream “HELP!” over and over. Time to reread “The Boy Who Cried Wolf!” And yes, we have tried talking to them!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to Seattle police responding to power lines being down on our street and keeping everyone a safe distance from them. Rant that none of the four officers were wearing face coverings. They were far less than 6 feet from each other and neighbors.