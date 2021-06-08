RAVE to the caring and helpful employees at the Costco in Sodo! The front tire fell off of my bicycle when I rode over a speed hump leaving the store, and I sustained injuries in the subsequent fall. I was quickly surrounded by store staff members who helped me up and provided alcohol wipes and bandages for my scrapes. They even helped get the wheel back on my bike so I could walk it home easily! Thanks to the Sodo Costco team for literally lending a helping hand.

RANT to bikers and scooter riders racing down sidewalks forcing me to get to the curb or a doorway to keep from getting hit. Why can’t they use the bike lanes?

RAVE to drivers who pull over and park to answer their phones or look at maps. So much safer than driving while distracted!