RAVE to me for taking the time to find a safe place to park while removing roadway debris upon determining it could be safely accomplished. I am sure that I have spared many a motorist costly repairs and possibly even prevented accidents.

RANT to those who use sidewalks as extensions of their driveways and block foot traffic. And another rant to the many, many homeowners who allow hedges and other vegetation to grow, forcing pedestrians into traffic or onto uneven ground. Do you ever consider that people with disabilities or babies in strollers are endangered by your lack of maintenance?

RAVE to the Libby app for providing access to books from anywhere!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the complaints about petty things. Friends, life is too short. Let the small stuff go. Rave to those who have shared moments of kindness and hope.