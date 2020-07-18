RANT to all the people who drive as fast as they can whenever they can. You’re putting all of us, including yourself, at risk for damage, injuries or worse. Please, obey the speed limit and do not tailgate.

RAVE to the 911 dispatch, EMTs and Overlake hospital emergency and cardiac care department who gave me such good care when I awoke with severe chest pain and nausea in the wee hours of Sunday morning. My internist from Kaiser was also really top-notch. Fortunately my discomfort does not appear to have been cardiac related.

RANT to the city of Seattle for completely ignoring the growth that is nearly covering the Burke-Gilman Trail. It is almost impassable with blackberry vines crossing the trail face high that could cause some real wounds. Please spend some time doing something for the people who actually live here.