RAVE to kindness. West Seattle residents are painting beautiful rocks and leaving them hidden along walkways. We may not have our bridge, but we have wonderful people who are spreading cheer and brightening our days.

RANT to loud music on boats. I do not share your taste in music and do not want to hear it echoing off the hills around my house. Sound carries over water. Please keep it down so we can hear the birds around our home.

RAVE to companies who have a customer service phone line available to talk with a real person about a concern rather than trying to reach the right digital contact. Sometimes you need to explain the reason why the situation has occurred, say the death of the customer, and real people are more accommodating to help than a machine.