RANT to whoever is responsible for the open top trash cans along the commercial side of Alki Beach Drive! These open-topped trash cans along the side of the street with businesses allow the birds a heyday, pulling out all the food trash and spreading it along the street and sidewalks. These cans should be replaced with ones with covers! We noticed some restaurants tried to clean it up, but put the trash right back where the birds could do it all over again. The beach side has trash cans with covers that prevent this from happening. Environmentally, it is not good management and for visitors, a disgusting eyesore. Another rant to the beach visitors who leave trash on the beach side along the trail and on the beach. Put your trash in covered trash cans or take it home.