RAVE to the young adult working at a high-crime area grocery store. When asked if they considered changing jobs after a recent high-profile event, their reply was, “People have to eat.” Thank goodness for businesses and their workers who continue to serve challenged neighborhoods.

RANT to local law enforcement who, after ensuring all injured parties are tended to and vehicles are removed from intersections where an auto collision occurred, fail to clean up the remaining debris, glass and other clutter left behind. This will inevitably cause future “situations” as other drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are forced to navigate dangerous debris. You’re already at the collision site, why not take the initiative to finish the job and prevent future calls for your services? If you’re already stretched too thin to complete this simple yet preventive activity, please contact me and I’ll clean things up.