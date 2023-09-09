RANT to shoppers at farmers markets who linger and chat with the vendors while lines form behind them. I mean for an absurd length of time. You wouldn’t do that in a store. What is it about the market atmosphere that inspires you to hold forth and ignore the others who are waiting?

RAVE to the “Japanese Prints and Toulouse-Lautrec” exhibit at the Seattle Asian Art Museum in Volunteer Park. It’s a gem. The museum staff masterly curates it, and it’s not a traveling show. Its extensive collection of Lautrec and Japanese Edo-period prints is stunning and a joy to visit. It’s pulled together with an easy-to-understand format connecting parallel genres.

RANT to drivers entering and blocking intersections from 520 offramps with no place to go, preventing access to others as lights cycle.