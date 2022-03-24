RANT to Scotiabank for flashing their logo on the TV screen during the Seattle Sounders soccer game with Club León on March 8. How was this incursion supposed to impress the viewer?

RAVE to the Seattle police officer who parked briefly near me at Volunteer Park last week, walked over to a grove of stately cedars, gazed for a moment, framed some artistic photos on his cellphone, returned to his van and slowly drove away. We were each searching for peace that day. He gave me mine. Many thanks to one of our finest.

RANT to the scientists predicting a foot of sea-level rise by 2050. I assume in a couple of years we will hear how surprised they are that the sea is rising faster than that. My advice: If you live below 260 feet in elevation, start shopping for scuba gear.