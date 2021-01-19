RAVE to media outlets that show needles and injections so often. I used to not be able to watch an injection at all. I would look away. Then I remembered that we’re all supposed to sit up straight and be stronger. So I watched. After so much exposure, I’m completely over my discomfort with seeing it done. Next up, snakes and clowns.

RANT to pedestrians who walk on the right side of the road. I live in an area without sidewalks and I’m amazed that the majority of pedestrians, including families and people with dogs, walk on the right side of the road so their backs are turned to approaching cars. This is dangerous! There are a lot of distracted (or worse) drivers on the road. Walk on the left so you can see oncoming cars.