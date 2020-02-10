RAVE to the people at Puget Sound Energy for listening and agreeing to remove a glaring, useless streetlight from our otherwise dark and lovely beach road.

RANT to all the people who leave behind a nice, wet doorknob/handle when they leave a public restroom. YUCK!

RAVE to Snohomish County, its health care system and workers for the rapid response to the first case of coronavirus in the U.S. The epidemiologist deserves our thanks, as well as the others who did a stellar job. Wow!

RANT to the bus commuters who pushed aside my daughter who is very visibly pregnant so that they could get on the bus ahead of her, assure themselves a seat and then let her stand. No one offered her their seat. Wow, people! Hope you were comfortable! The civility in this country is apparently truly gone.