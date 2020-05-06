RANT AND RAVE Rant to the building security guard, who seemed to lack any empathy as he told a mother and son they couldn’t draw with chalk in the building courtyard. With things as they currently are, I look forward to seeing these ephemeral art displays. Rave to others in Bellevue leaving chalk flowers, cats and superheroes to cheer us up.
RAVE to a mom in Issaquah who, while we were shopping at Safeway after being inside for a month, had her little girls stay back at a safe distance and be careful not to interfere with us old folks. We are 80 and were taking a bit longer as we have now been in for six weeks and needed a lot of groceries to last us. They were very nice and respectful children. We did have masks and gloves on so you could not miss us.
