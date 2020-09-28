RAVE to Long Beach in Pacific County. Every store has a sign saying masks are required, there’s hand sanitizer in stores and I saw 6-foot markers on the sidewalks, people on the paths wearing masks and friendly folks all over the place! Yay!

RANT to people who provide “doctor’s notes” or other nonsense to try to explain their aversion to wearing masks during this pandemic. If you really refuse to wear a mask, consider using online ordering and either curbside pickup or delivery, as many businesses currently offer.

RAVE to those who acknowledge the people who make our lives function more easily in these difficult times. Medical personnel, trash collectors, plumbers, electricians, grocery store workers, police, city governments and finally, those who post raves!