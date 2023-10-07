RAVE to the employee at Wild Birds Unlimited. I hobbled in with a cane looking for a golden anniversary present for my wife. Although we hadn’t been able to come into the store in years, they helped me like we were old friends. I bought an oddly shaped gift and they took it into the back and wrapped it. Even put a bow on it. While they wrapped it, they also got a chair so I could sit. When they were done, they carried the package out to my car. A special moment. Thank you.

RANT to the new Monday Night Football format. Who needs a quarter of the screen taken up by talking heads when the whole point should be covering the game?

RAVE to the Friends of Green Lake who have done great restorative work and plantings all around the lake. I’m glad to see the removal of so many invasive blackberry bushes along the western shore.