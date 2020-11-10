RAVE to Carol at the King County Library who patiently guided this very appreciative, tech-challenged senior on how to borrow and download a book on my laptop. Because of her help, I am now able to read to my granddaughter through Zoom.

RANT that there seems to be no one overseeing the vegetation in traffic circles. Some are overgrowing onto the street. In another, there are trees planted all around the edge, rather than one in the middle.

RAVE to Western Washington drivers who know how to use their turn signals. All 10 of you should be proud! You use your turn signals before you change lanes or slow down to turn. Bonus kudos to those who also know how to position their vehicles entirely in the turn lanes instead of sticking out several feet in the driving lanes.