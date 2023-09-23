RAVE and a very special THANK YOU to the health department staff who continually check on local food trucks. They verify that they have permits and safety features so the food purchased by us is safe to eat! Wow, what a great service for our tax dollars, keeping all of us healthy.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the delivery drivers who walk “all the way” up the five stairs to our door and ring the doorbell to alert us to a package discreetly deposited. Rant to the ones who don’t, leaving packages vulnerably visible. Super rant to the unconscionable ones that leave a package on the ground near a mailbox that’s at the end of our very long driveway. Why not leave a sign as well announcing “free package?”

RAVE to the plans for limiting right turns on red.