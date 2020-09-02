By

RANT to restaurant managers who haven’t figured out how to seat people a minimum of six feet apart indoors. Most get it right. For example, if your booths are six feet wide, you can seat people at every other booth. Yet, some restaurant managers seat people at every booth and look puzzled when you turn around and walk out to avoid getting COVID-19. If these managers are so clueless, how do they pass health department inspections?

RAVE to diners who, upon being seated, place their face masks in their bag, pocket or lap. Putting previously-worn masks on the dining table has got to be tantamount to putting one’s feet on the table. Keeping germs away from food and eating utensils is probably a good idea.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

Most Read Life Stories