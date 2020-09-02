RANT to restaurant managers who haven’t figured out how to seat people a minimum of six feet apart indoors. Most get it right. For example, if your booths are six feet wide, you can seat people at every other booth. Yet, some restaurant managers seat people at every booth and look puzzled when you turn around and walk out to avoid getting COVID-19. If these managers are so clueless, how do they pass health department inspections?

RAVE to diners who, upon being seated, place their face masks in their bag, pocket or lap. Putting previously-worn masks on the dining table has got to be tantamount to putting one’s feet on the table. Keeping germs away from food and eating utensils is probably a good idea.