RAVE to all of the local newscasters giving up a corner of their own homes who make working from home look so easy and professional.

RANT to the staff person who backed into me and then turned around and breathed into my face to apologize. I am a senior who went to the Pike Street Amazon Go Grocery store early on a Sunday morning to maintain social distancing and am angry at the total disregard and disrespect of this staff member for my health. I don’t care about your apologies. I care about my health. Train your staff to be more concerned about social distancing and respectful to everyone, especially seniors. I will think long and hard before deciding whether to patronize this store again.

RAVE to the Postal Service, UPS, FedEx, food banks and Meals on Wheels employees and volunteers who continue to make deliveries to the doors of senior housing apartments.