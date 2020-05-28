RANT AND RAVE Rave to all the young people walking or riding bikes on the Burke-Gilman Trail who wear masks and maintain social distancing. Thank you for caring enough about our safety and well-being as well as your neighbors, health care workers and your own safety. Rant to the many people who still don’t wear masks or social distance. When I took my walk the other day I was appalled when I counted 23 bikers on the Burke-Gilman congregated at 25th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Blakeley Street waiting to cross the street to continue their ride not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the man who wouldn’t let a racist attack drop when both the store security and the Seattle police brushed him off. Rant to the store security and the Seattle police. These are difficult times and if we don’t hang in together, 6 feet apart, we are in for very sorry times. I know most people are better than the racist few. Let’s be our better selves.