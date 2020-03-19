RAVE to the artist who drew a wonderful ink portrait of Senator Bernie Sanders on their ballot, and folded it so the candidate’s smiling face greeted the election worker. Quite a treat, creative and much appreciated.

RANT to the company who, despite repeated requests over the last seven years to be removed from their business listings, continues to call warning us our listing will be terminated. For a successful tech company, you’d think they could figure out how to unsubscribe a private residence or company.

RAVE to the many residents and staff of Emerald Heights in Redmond who have been working tirelessly making face masks and clothing protectors to keep safe the most vulnerable residents in their nursing facility.