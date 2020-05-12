RANT AND RAVE Rant to the people who spray painted graffiti all over the beautiful new Murray Pump Station across from Lowman Beach. Rave to the creative young artists who make sidewalk chalk art and post their artwork in windows for walkers to admire and appreciate.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Goodwill employees for reopening some of the donation drop-off sites, especially the University Village location. Your adherence to PPE guidelines and cheerful attitudes while you assist the hoards of people lined up is appreciated. Rant to those of you waiting in line in your cars blocking the exit from the University Village. It is dangerous to those trying to safely exit. Moving up 6 feet and inconveniencing others is not going to get you there any faster. The exit is clearly marked. Pay attention!