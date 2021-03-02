RAVE to SVNA (Seattle Visiting Nurse Association). I sent an email and got an appointment for a coronavirus vaccination within a week. There were very short lines, and everyone was very professional, efficient and caring. I still can’t get over the very short lines and how quickly I was done.

RANT to people who leave garbage and unusable items at neighborhood drop boxes that are meant for clothing, shoes and other items that go to people who need them. Your trash helps no one and is a sad comment on you. Do better.

RAVE to those who announce in advance whether participants in a Zoom gathering will be on camera or not. An even bigger rave goes out to those who ask in advance if participants need any accommodations in order to participate or who automatically offer captioning, sign language or other types of accommodations for online gatherings.