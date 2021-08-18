RAVE to the 9- or 10-year-old girl in full soccer gear attending her mother’s overflowing grocery cart just ahead of us in line at Fred Meyer. Her mom was likely out getting the one item she forgot. The girl kept turning around and looking at us. When the mom returned, they huddled up. Then the mom turned around and sized us up. I was starting to think I had something green between my teeth (even though I was wearing a mask). The mom then said, “We’d like you to go ahead of us, you only have a few things.” Rave to the mom too for raising such a thoughtful young lady. I really hope they see this.

RANT to all the Puget Sound malls that have taken out all of their seating so there is no place to rest. As a result, you don’t see many senior people shopping in your mall.