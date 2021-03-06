RAVE to whoever is lighting off fireworks at Gas Works Park every week or so. What feels like a personal fireworks show brings a fun bright spot to our evenings during this pandemic.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to QFC for its simple, organized and efficient COVID-19 vaccine program. Age 72 and I’m finally vaccinated! Rant to all of the big health care providers in Seattle, none of which have responded to me in the two months since I registered with them.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to drivers who select a parking spot in an empty parking lot at least one space away from my parked car. Rant to those who see an empty parking lot and park in the spot directly next to my car, an especially grievous decision when I am in my car.