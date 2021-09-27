RAVE to a podiatrist in Issaquah Gilman Village. She provides affordable foot care for seniors. Her nurses work miracles on their patients. I wept with joy at my transformation. Bless her and the staff for the comfort and relief that she brings to old, tired, worn-out feet and toes. She could be the world’s best kept secret.

RANT to people who have celebrations in the parks and then leave the area covered with metallic confetti or tiny water balloon debris. Who do you think is going to pick up after you? Would you want to use this place after you yourself have made it so ugly?

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the two lovely women who regularly pick up discarded trash along Waters Avenue South in the upper Rainier Beach area. They do a wonderful job keeping the area clean. Rant to the persons discarding this trash making what the ladies do so important.