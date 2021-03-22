RAVE to all those persons vaccinated or at low risk from COVID-19 who continue to wear double masks correctly, maintain social distancing and avoid crowds. You are literally saving my husband’s life as he undergoes chemotherapy for cancer by limiting his, mine and my kids’ exposure to the virus as we try desperately to keep him safe. Your adherence to these guidelines do not go unnoticed. Thank you profusely.

RANT to the Seattle Police Department members on the streets without masks. Just like a hardhat, boots or a seat belt, a mask is worker protection equipment. Why are the officers not wearing masks? I would never allow an officer to get near me without a mask on, so I don’t understand how they can work with the public while unmasked.