RANT to drivers in Lake Forest Park. Is it too much to ask drivers to slow down to give pedestrians and their dogs a couple of extra feet on the side of the road to walk and not worry about getting hit? Walking has been shown to reduce stress and improve mood which could lead to you being courteous! Please try it!

RAVE to doctors who engage with their elderly patients rather than the family member who accompanies them. It makes all the difference.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to those who chose not to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. Thank you for helping keep all of us well. Rant to those who put their selfish needs to travel above the societal greater good. By doing so, you took advantage of the homebodies’ call to civic duty to protect you and family.