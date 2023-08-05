RAVE to our local public libraries who still lend out classic movies on DVD (or VHS, even), uncut and free of charge!

RANT to my email provider who, for some reason, has been shoving active

email threads into my spam folder. Life is hard enough without this little trickery

going on.

RAVE to the kind person in the adjacent drop-off lane at Goodwill who helped me unload several cartons the other day. I and my injured back thank you.

RANT to therapists who currently only “see” clients via Zoom. It seems self-evident that it is much easier to form a meaningful connection in person rather than through a screen.

RAVE to the kind Eastside couple who found my wallet on the side of the road (after it took a little trip when I left it on the roof of my car), tracked me down and returned it to my door.