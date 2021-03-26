RANT to the vaccine rollout. I’m really frustrated with it. My father- and mother-in-law are 95 and 93, respectively. They have not been able to get the vaccine because of the overload of people applying. But now we hear more groups are eligible for the vaccine. How are they to get vaccinated when the more tech-savvy squeeze their way in?

RAVE to a fitness center on Bainbridge Island for offering special consideration to senior citizens (and others) who cannot afford the standard fees, even while it is losing money due to the pandemic (it’s not advertised, you have to ask). Rave to the same place for practicing as close to perfect COVID-19 safety I’ve seen, even though expensive, and making everybody follow the rules. Community-minded people, great place to work out.