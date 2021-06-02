RANT to shoppers who abandon store carts off-site. It’s your responsibility to return them! They’re expensive. Left lying around, they trash the neighborhood and create needless work for stores to retrieve them.

RAVE to all the store clerks, drivers and others that call me things like dearie, sweetie or even honey. I am an octogenarian who thinks that respect is cold, impersonal and overrated. But, ahh! Terms of endearment fall on me like soft rain on a parched soil. Thank you all!

RANT to the pharmacies that give COVID-19 shots. They no longer have the time to fill prescriptions.

RAVE to new bike lanes. A big thank you to the city and department of transportation for the new two-way bike lanes all around Green Lake! They are well-marked with ample protection from car traffic — a great improvement!