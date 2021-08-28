RAVE to the contracting company whose dump trucks and trailers have tarps securely covering their loads on Highway 9 near Lake Stevens. For too many years and far too often, we’ve have had rocks, gravel and other debris fly out of both fully loaded and mostly empty dump trucks that pummeled our cars and cracked the windshields. It’s nice to finally see a company conscientiously obeying the laws, making our roads safe and helping reduce our angst at being on the same road with these big rigs.

RANT to the Bellevue branch of the King County Library System for not opening the Friends of the Library bookshop. It sells used books at a minimal price. It is a community resource for books and the patrons miss it. All proceeds fund library programs. The library is open, so why not the bookshop?