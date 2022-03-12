RAVE to the Vietnam veteran who has changed his red, white and blue Christmas lights to the colors of the Ukraine flag: blue and yellow. He and his veteran wife have kept their front window lit with seasonal colors during COVID to brighten the neighborhood.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to all the big stores that provide electric carts for those who are disabled. Rant to those same stores for not making sure they are charged (and sanitized). I’ve had four carts die on me as I shopped because they weren’t plugged in after the previous users, even though they all had “Ready to Go” signs.

RANT to all the Tesla drivers with no front license plate. Washington is one of the many states that require you to have two license plates on your car. Tesla does sell a bracket for your license plate, for your safety and legal reasons, as there’s no point in paying a hefty fine for driving without one when it’s so avoidable.