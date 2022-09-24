RAVE to the city of Seattle’s Find It, Fix It app. I used it to report a pothole on Sunday and it was fixed on Monday! Thank you.

RANT to all Seattle companies, including the one I work for, that require their employees to use our personal cellphones for company business. They should be required to pay the bill!

RAVE to the gentleman in a blue van in Mountlake Terrace who took the time to, when I was terribly lost, have me follow him to a store in Lynnwood. Gives me a great feeling. Thanks.

RAVE to the employee at a Ballard drugstore, who found a way to discreetly ask the family friend whom I had brought there to buy salve for her recently blackened eyes whether I had done this to her. She replied that no, she had tripped while backpacking earlier that day. Good for him, to have the courage and decency to say something!