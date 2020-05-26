RAVE to the people out walking the trails who are smiling and saying hello. The virus cannot be caught just by making eye contact. Thank you to the people on the Soos Creek Trail who social distance and smile. We can do this!

RANT (a gentle one!) to the rant about some grocery shoppers’ less-than-efficient habits. We don’t know their stories, and there are plenty of reasons why someone might need extra time deciding what to buy these days. Maybe they’re shopping for another household. Maybe they’re newly unemployed and trying to stretch their dollars further. Everyone’s situation is different, but we’re all stressed right now. These circumstances call for being aware of our surroundings, slow to judge and extra kind to each other.

RAVE to Dick’s for their $25,000 scholarships to eligible employees. Employees who work this summer will already be eligible for the scholarships!