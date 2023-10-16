RAVE to all motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians who show courtesy to one another when their paths cross, and who acknowledge those courtesies with a nod, wave or spoken thanks. Small acts of kindness and expressions of gratitude turn mere coexistence into community!

RANT to automakers who make cars with dash lights that are on day or night so people think their headlights are on at night when they aren’t. Rant to drivers who don’t make sure their lights are on at night.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to Costco’s flu vaccine-scheduling system, and to their staffing levels that allowed me to get my shot within a day of scheduling it. Rant to pharmacies and health care organizations that have clumsy and frustrating online systems that could only provide flu vaccine dates in late December. Rant to them for advertising “walk-in” vaccine availability when they don’t do that.