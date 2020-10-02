RANT to restaurants for taking their handicap parking spaces for outdoor seating. If you want to take those spaces please designate new spaces for us so you remain legally complaint and we may continue to visit your establishment.

RAVE to the restaurants at Pike Place Market for the pop-up al fresco dining in the center. Extra kudos to the servers who must hustle quite a bit further (sometimes up and down a flight of stairs!) for customers’ meals and drinks, all while maintaining great attitudes. Tip them well, diners!

RANT to people who bring their non-service dogs into grocery stores that display clear signs that say only support dogs allowed. Rant to stores that don’t enforce their service dog only policies.