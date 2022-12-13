RAVE to the Seattle Fire Department for providing and installing free strobe-light smoke alarms for hearing-impaired residents. They installed mine less than two weeks after I submitted a request.

RANT to whomever keeps stealing our for-rent sign. We’re your neighbors who lived in this neighborhood for nearly a decade. There is a housing shortage and we’re trying to find a tenant who needs a good home. The sign on our street has generated the most inquiries, but it keeps disappearing. The new sign I put up today for our open house lasted less than two hours. Bah! Humbug!

RAVE to a major pet supply company. Our little dog Bella died on Oct. 27. We asked the company to stop sending us emails as we no longer could buy for Bella. On Dec. 2, they sent us a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a touching message. Thank you for being so supportive.