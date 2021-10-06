RAVE to kindness. A couple of weeks ago, I lost a hearing aid and never expected to recover it. Days later, I received a call from the Bellevue Golf Club where I had left my phone number. An observant golfer found it on the 13th tee and turned it in. You know who you are, thank you. You have made my life so much better.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to delivery errors. I had been waiting for my old passport to be mailed back after receiving my renewal. I was shocked when it was hand delivered to my door by someone who lived three blocks away from me, where it had been erroneously delivered! Rave to the honest person who took the time to find my house and return my mail. What a disaster that could have been if the misdelivered mail had ended up in other hands than those of this honest neighbor!