RAVE to an honest Costco customer. I went to Costco with both my husband’s and my Costco Citi cards. Somewhere between home and Costco, they both disappeared. I was dreading having to replace them, and as a last desperate act, I called Costco customer service to see if they had been found. A big rave to Costco for having a customer service desk that answer their phones, and an even bigger rave to whoever turned both cards in. I am so grateful. May good karma follow this honest person all the days of their life!

RANT to Issaquah for staging the Seattle Shakespeare Company’s play at Confluence Park instead of the community center. This park is not easily accessible to older citizens, many of them avid fans, because its gravel path is impossible for those who must use a cane or walker. Shame!