RANT AND RAVE Rant to all the folks that left their extra (un-picked-up because of snow) recycling uncovered in the rain for two weeks to get soaked and ruined, and rave to the recycling worker that walked the extra distance from the street to my porch to pick up a huge box of extra recycling that I left on the porch to stay dry.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the U.S. Postal Service app which tells you what is coming in the mail that day. Rant to the Snohomish post office for not delivering that mail for five days, even without snow.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the City of Seattle COVID-19 vaccination appointment website! Easy to use with updated availability information. Rant to the Washington State Department of Health and vaccines.gov websites which don’t show any of the City of Seattle sites and are not up to date!