RAVE to the store manager at Gregg’s Greenlake Cycle who so kindly picked up my wallet that I had unknowingly dropped in a park, then made extra effort to contact both my husband and daughter letting them know. It’s very nice to know there are still good people in the world! We have purchased several bikes over the years from Gregg’s. Customers for life now.

RANT to the rapscallion who called me at 6 a.m. telling me that I had a $1,900 charge in my Amazon account and there had been “ suspicious activity” on my account. I don’t have an account with Amazon.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to me for forgetting that my recycling is picked up every other week and reporting a missed pickup to Seattle Public Utilities. Rave to the collections team that made a special trip to collect my overflowing recycling on an off day. You are rock stars!