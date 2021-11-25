RANT to newscasters who tease us by telling us to “Stay tuned, coming up next,” while making us wait sometimes until the end of the newscast to give us the story.

RAVE to a one-percenter. After inviting a woman (and troop leader) with few groceries in her basket to go ahead of us in line, we were showered with reciprocal appreciation and positivity. Many others often accept the gesture, feel justified and go about their business without comment. She genuinely made our day. Go humanity!

RANT to stores that don’t offer rain checks to customers wishing to purchase something that the store is already out of. This is especially true when that particular item you want won’t be in stock until next week when the sale is long over.