RANT to the Covington Fred Meyer store employees who, during senior hours, are standing around in groups with no masks, blocking aisles, laughing and talking about what they did last night. A special rant to the two who wouldn’t move out of the middle of the aisle when I said, “Excuse me. Can I get by?” Rant also to “customer service” who made me wait on hold for 35 minutes for four different people only to tell me that the store manager was out and they didn’t know when he would be back.

RAVE to Kaiser Permanente’s mail order pharmacy! As a family needing several medications regularly, it is a great benefit to know that they will always arrive in our mailbox and we never need to wait in line wearing our masks!