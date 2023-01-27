RAVE to the folks at Shoreline Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services! The lights at the Shoreline Park pickleball and tennis courts weren’t working. However, once notified they had the issue resolved the same week. Kudos for such terrific service!

RANT to the person in Magnolia who cut our Christmas lights with wire cutters. You know who you are … we saw you on our cameras. You must be a very unhappy person to do this. We have so many young and older alike who stop and admire our lights. Shame on you.

RAVE to the workers behind the counter at the Twin Lakes Post Office in Federal Way. They are always welcoming, courteous and patient with each customer even when lines are long and the services requested by patrons may be complicated.