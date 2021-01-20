RAVE to the University Coop School for utilizing Ravenna Park as a learning laboratory. They bring kids to the park to explore its natural beauty, and bring joy, wonder and inspiration. This kind of field-based environmental education could be emulated by other schools in other Seattle parks. I applaud this outstanding, constructive use of our natural parks that teaches our youth to appreciate nature.

RANT to metro riders that sit right behind or in front of another passenger. The seats are clearly marked for social distancing. It doesn’t mean some riders, it means you.

RAVE to some kind person at the Redmond Post Office who made an effort to find me to deliver a Christmas card when the retirement home address number was wrong. Fortunately the sender had put the name of our retirement home on the envelope too. It’s a busy time for the post office so thank you.