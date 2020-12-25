RAVE to the off-duty EMT who stopped to check if everyone was OK after a minor crash on Snoqualmie Pass westbound the other day! I was pretty freaked out, so it really meant a lot.

RANT to dog owners who don’t let their dogs sniff things as they walk. Do you think they’re walking to burn calories or improve their heart rate? No! They walk so they can smell things! Quit yanking the leash so much!

RAVE to the Everett Post Office employees! Even with long lines out the door, they’ve not lost their cool and remain courteous and helpful!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to people who do nothing to move away on the sidewalk. Rave to those who do move a away. A nice gesture which I do, is to thank people for wearing masks and moving to keep distance.