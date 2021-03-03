RAVE to the Bellevue Fire Department mobile coronavirus vaccination team’s lifesaving pilot program along with their daily heroic efforts. The fortunate recipients were Silver Glen Senior Living residents who welcomed the team’s door-to-door visit to administer the vaccine Feb. 18. Timely, seamless and pain free with their return and second shot coming in a month!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the nurses and technicians at the Puget Sound Kidney Center who work very hard to help me through dialysis treatment three times a week. Rant to the patients who don’t use headphones when watching or listening to their devices. We’re all bored for four hours and I shouldn’t have to crank up my TV volume to drown out your sounds. It’s obnoxious and rude in every public place.