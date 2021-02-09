RAVE to the Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation for cutting the trees blocking our view at the viewpoint near St. Helens Place South and Cascadia Avenue South (Mount Claire Park). The trees were blocking the view of the Lake Washington floating bridge and the Cascades.

RANT to the IRS for not answering calls in person. Their Stimulus Hotline is a joke. I am a senior living on Social Security and two small pensions. I have not received my second stimulus payment. The first stimulus and my Social Security payments are direct deposited. The banking information has not changed. No one can tell me why this has happened or what to do. I need the money for new glasses.

RAVE the person putting notes of kindness on phone poles around the city. What a wonderful idea. It seems as though everyone is suing everyone else, threatening, looting, being unkind or even nasty. Nice to know there are good people left.