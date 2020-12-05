RAVE to many wild coho salmon spawning the other week upstream of a new bridge installed just last year on a Skykomish River tributary. Rave to Snohomish County Surface Water Management and others that are replacing barrier culverts to help restore salmon.

RANT to an excessive honker. Your honking at the slow-moving pedestrian did not compel them to move any faster, but you did wake up all the sleeping people in the surrounding apartments.

RAVE to good neighbors. What a touching moment I experienced on Thanksgiving Day, when my neighbor across the courtyard suggested a toast. I barely know the neighbor. Yet she and her family stepped out onto the balcony at 3 p.m. to toast me! They exuded the warmth of Thanksgiving. Thank you, Joan and family.